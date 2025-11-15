INANAM, Nov 15 — The upcoming state election will see a highly contested 13-cornered fight in the Inanam constituency. Ten candidates are representing political parties, while two are contesting as Independents.

Among them is Edna Majimbun, the sole female candidate vying for the Inanam seat under the Warisan banner.

The race also features incumbent PKR assemblyman Datuk Peto Galim and former assemblyman Datuk Kenny Chua, 55, representing Star.

Other contenders include Paul Anap, 64 (Parti Impian Sabah), Lewis Wong, 59 (PKDM), Wong Thien Fook, 66 (Upko), Martin Sibit (GAS), Gordon Lai Han Yung, 51 (PBK), Chia Yun Long, 62 (Perjuangan Rakyat), Sumali @ Marino Ahmad (Rumpun), and Independent candidate Roland Chia, 55.

This race marks one of the most crowded contests in PRN17, highlighting the growing competitiveness in the Inanam constituency. — Daily Express