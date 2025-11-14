KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Rapid Kuantan, the city’s bus service operated by Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd since November 2012, will cease operations on December 14, 2025.

From December 15, Sanwa Tours (M) Sdn Bhd will take over Kuantan’s bus routes under the Bas.My Kuantan brand, supervised by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), ensuring continued public transport services in the city, according to a statement released today by Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd.

Rapid Kuantan has been a vital lifeline for daily commuters, particularly students, workers, and local residents.

Ku Jamil Zakaria, acting chief executive officer of Rapid Bus, said: “We sincerely appreciate all passengers who have used Rapid Kuantan since 2012. The support from the local community has been a driving force in strengthening Malaysia’s public transport system. We hope the public will continue to support and use Bas.My Kuantan under Sanwa Tours.”

Since its inception, Rapid Kuantan has carried over 28 million passengers, averaging around 6,000 daily, with peak daily ridership exceeding 15,000.

Rapid Bus also thanked the Pahang state government, local authorities, strategic partners, and the people of Kuantan for their unwavering support throughout the service’s operation.

For inquiries about Bas.My Kuantan services and schedules from December 15 onwards, the public can contact APAD via email at [email protected] or call 03-2603 6700.