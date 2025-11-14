PUTRAJAYA, Nov 11 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) confirmed there were storm-related water leakages affecting several parts of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 this afternoon.

It said in a statement today said its engineering, operations, and safety teams have been mobilised to manage the situation, with passenger safety, containment efforts, and the protection of electrical systems being prioritised.

“We are in close communication with our airline partners to minimise any operational impact,” it said.

MAHB added that extreme weather is expected to continue until 6pm and that enhanced monitoring measures are in place.

Earlier, a 26-second video clip showing a water leakage incident, believed to have occurred at the terminal’s departure hall, made its rounds on social media platforms. — Bernama