KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Fourteen people were arrested after a disturbance broke out during the demolition of several homes in Kampung Papan, Pandamaran yesterday.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the group comprised 11 men and three women.

“The arrests were made following reports lodged by those carrying out the eviction orders. All of them have since been released on police bail after initial investigations,” Shazeli said in a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters.

The case is being probed under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from performing their duties.

Shazeli said about 100 personnel from multiple agencies were deployed to maintain order at the site.

Tensions reportedly escalated during the eviction process, which saw 20 homes demolished for a private development project.

A police contingent, including the Light Strike Force, was stationed in the area under the supervision of South Klang district police chief Ramli Kasa.

What began as a calm morning around 9am took a sharp turn when several individuals claiming to be residents allegedly became aggressive, with some attempting to push past officers on duty.