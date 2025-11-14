KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has called on the Federal Government to provide clear assurances that its ongoing legal appeal will not jeopardise the state’s long-awaited 40 per cent return of federal revenue.

PBS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said that while the announcement that Putrajaya will not appeal Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement was a welcome and significant development, the decision to challenge other aspects of the ruling has created understandable anxiety among Sabahans.

“For us in PBS, we urge Putrajaya to be clear and consistent that the implementation of the 40 per cent entitlement remains firmly on track and will not be affected by this latest development,” he said.

He said PBS, as a government-aligned party, wanted Putrajaya to send a firm and consistent message that the state’s rights remain intact and that the implementation of the entitlement is progressing as promised.

Bangkuai, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief, said the people’s concern stems from decades of unmet expectations and repeated delays surrounding the implementation of constitutional rights guaranteed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Sabah has waited for this entitlement to be honoured for far too long. Any move that appears to reopen the issue — even partially — risks sending the wrong message and heightening public frustration,” said Bangkuai, who is also incumbent assemblyman for Kiulu.

Bangkuai stressed that the priority now must be restoring public confidence and ensuring that nothing derails the process of fulfilling what is rightfully owed to Sabah.

“What Sabahans want now is confidence that this move will not derail or complicate the fulfilment of Sabah’s rights in any way,” he said.

He added that this moment will serve as a test of the working relationship between the Federal and Sabah governments, particularly in demonstrating their shared commitment to implementing the 40 per cent entitlement swiftly and without ambiguity.

Calling the entitlement a “key component” of Sabah’s long-term development strategy, Bangkuai said it is crucial for addressing long-standing socio-economic gaps, especially in the state’s rural interior.

“The 40 per cent entitlement is critical to strengthening Sabah’s development path and ensuring that long-standing gaps, especially in rural areas, can finally be addressed,” he said.