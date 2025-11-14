SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 — The Selangor government will develop a Rail Industry Hub in Hulu Selangor to focus on the manufacturing of train components and maintenance, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the proposed development aims to reduce Selangor’s reliance on foreign technology, as much of Malaysia’s rail industry is concentrated in the Klang Valley.

“This initiative will involve collaboration with industry players, academia, and experienced rail operators. Already, companies in Selangor, such as SMH Rail, have begun manufacturing locomotives for the MRT network and for export purposes,” he said when presenting the 2026 Selangor Budget during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Amirudin also highlighted plans to develop the Automotive Valley in Serendah and Lembah Beringin, which will focus on conventional vehicles powered by petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric energy.

The location was chosen after Chery’s RM2.2 billion investment to build the Chery Smart Auto Industrial Park in Lembah Beringin, with plans to produce up to 300,000 vehicles annually upon completion, for both domestic use and export.

“The area is strategically located near the main plants of domestic carmakers Proton and Perodua, as well as international companies like Nissan. The state government, through Invest Selangor, will implement policies to develop the entire supply chain,” he added. — Bernama