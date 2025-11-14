KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Malaysia today launched the region’s first electric vehicle battery passport standard, a move the government says will help accelerate the growth of the country’s EV ecosystem amid rapid technological changes.

The Malaysian Standard MS 2818: Battery Passport for Electrified Vehicle – General Requirements was introduced by the Department of Standards Malaysia during Miti Asean Day 2025.

It is the first EV battery passport standard in the region and was developed with the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said the new standard would help Malaysia keep pace with the fast-changing EV sector.

“Changes in EV products are indeed frequent and rapid. With the standards we are introducing, we will be able to strengthen the ecosystem and support the transition into the EV landscape,” he told reporters after officiating the event.

“Standards are usually meant to empower the industry and the charging ecosystem, and so on. With our standards, we will enable our industry to grow more quickly,” he said.

According to the Department of Standards Malaysia, MS 2818 will serve as a comprehensive digital record of an EV battery’s life cycle, from production to disposal, supporting transparency, sustainability and traceability across the EV supply chain.

The agency said the standard is expected to become a regional benchmark as Asean pushes for a more transparent and sustainable EV battery ecosystem.

In addition to MS 2818, the agency also announced three new food-related national standards: the updated MS 1480 on HACCP food safety, and new specifications for dehydrated kelulut honey and Apis species honey.