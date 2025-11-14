KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The global shocks unfolding in 2025 mark a significant turning point, and Asean must seize this moment to shape what comes next, Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong said today.

Comparing the scale of the upheavals to the September 11 attacks and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001, Liew said the world’s “sudden change of mood” and the rapid shifts triggered by major powers this year underscore why Asean’s unity and agency are now more important than ever.

“This is a year where Asean proves that Asean is relevant and Asean matters,” Liew said in his speech when officiating Asean Miti Day 2025, adding that the bloc often struggles with its own relevance when national interests or global organisations dominate attention.

“Very often we are not sure whether Asean matters because we are either looking at our national interest or sometimes we are looking at global organisations,” he added.

He highlighted events earlier this year, including the April 2 announcement by US president Donald Trump declaring “Liberation Day” and introducing new tariffs, as examples of developments that shook global markets and required swift responses.

“I think Malaysia responded well together with Asean. We actually made rapid responses and we connected Asean and our friends in Asean in order to outline what we want to do,” he said, noting that small countries like Malaysia cannot isolate themselves from global developments.

Liew warned that the world is unlikely to return to old patterns.

“We cannot also stop changes globally especially by major powers as it impacts on us. We will have to recognise that the world is not isolated and as a small country, as a country aspiring to be a middle power but not currently, we will have to deal with the fallout when it comes to global events,” he said.

“We have to accept that the changes we saw in 2025 are likely permanent. Their impact will be felt for years to come,” he said.

He compared the significance of this year’s events to historic inflection points, noting that the September 11 attacks in 2001 reshaped global security priorities and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization transformed global trade for decades.

“What happened in 2025 will have an impact at least as great as 2001. That year saw September 11, which set the scene for global security priorities for a decade, and China joining the WTO, which defined global trade for 20 years,” Liew said.

“But today, these changes will influence the next five, 10, 15 years. Asean must not only respond to global events but actively shape them,” he added.

On another note, Liew thanked Miti minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz for his leadership over the past three years.

“Tunku Zafrul has shown that Miti plays a key role in strengthening industries and advancing trade relationships,” he said, adding that he expects Tengku Zafrul to continue serving in the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Tengku Zafrul yesterday said he had conveyed his intention to Anwar to continue assisting Miti after his senatorship ends on December 2.