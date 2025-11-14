PETALING JAYA, Nov 14 — Malaysia’s fight against HIV and AIDS has long been anchored in compassion, partnership and a steadfast commitment to human dignity, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Speaking at the Red Ribbon Gala 2025, hosted by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), he said the nation’s ongoing response must continue to be guided by empathy, inclusivity, and evidence-based policies as Malaysia works towards the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

“As a nation, we hold firmly that health is a human right and everyone deserves access to quality, stigma-free care regardless of background, circumstance, or history,” he said.

He said that despite significant progress, stigma and discrimination remain among the greatest obstacles to testing and treatment.

“We must continue to replace fear with empathy, and judgement with understanding, because ending AIDS requires not only medicine but also hope and humanity.

“No ministry, no foundation, and no company can do this alone. We need all hands on deck,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly highlighted the Differentiated HIV Services for Key Populations (DHSKP) programme as a model of effective collaboration, empowering community healthcare workers to serve as trusted bridges between key populations and public clinics.

Beginning this year, the government has increased its annual allocation for the DHSKP programme to RM8 million, in addition to RM80 million yearly to sustain HIV treatment and support services nationwide.

Dr Dzulkefly noted that this tripartite model uniting government leadership, civil society engagement, and corporate innovation has become the cornerstone of Malaysia’s HIV response.

The Red Ribbon Gala 2025 successfully raised RM2.2 million through sponsorships and table sales, which will directly support MAF’s community-based treatment, care, and prevention programmes across the country. — Bernama