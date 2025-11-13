KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The implementation of a 30 per cent women’s quota in politics is not merely to increase the number of women leaders, but an important step towards strengthening the foundation of democracy to make it more inclusive and equitable, said Women, Children and Community Development Select Committee (WCCDSC) chairman Yeo Bee Yin.

She said the committee has held a series of engagement sessions with various parties, including academics and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to study the implementation of women’s quotas in other countries and understand the challenges in the Malaysian context to assess their impact on the country’s democratic system and political culture.

Yeo said the discussions indicated that it is time for Malaysia to move forward with a clear political commitment to strengthen women’s representation through a firmer and more effective legal approach.

“The objective of this programme is not just to increase the number of women in politics, but to strengthen the foundation of our democracy so that it becomes more inclusive, fair, and reflective of Malaysia’s true diversity,” she said.

She said this in her opening speech at a briefing titled “30 Per Cent Women’s Quota in Politics: Strengthening Women’s Representation Through Legal Amendments” at the Banquet Hall, Parliament building today.

“The empowerment of women in politics is not a fight for one gender alone, but a shared struggle towards a more balanced and credible leadership system.

“The presence of women in leadership adds value to policymaking, particularly in areas such as education, health, social welfare, family economics and social justice,” she said.

She also urged all parties, regardless of political affiliation, gender, or ideology, to view the agenda of strengthening women’s representation as a shared responsibility for the sake of a more mature and equitable democratic future in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Parliament Malaysia, in a statement said the briefing aimed to enhance understanding among members of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat on the need to implement a minimum quota of 30 per cent women candidates in general and state elections through a more comprehensive legal framework.

The briefing is part of Parliament Malaysia’s ongoing initiatives through the WCCDSC to strengthen gender equality policies and empower women’s roles in leadership and decision-making at the government’s highest levels.

“Appreciation is also extended to Project 30 per cent and Fair Play Funding for their cooperation and commitment in organising this programme, as well as to all participants for supporting the agenda of a more inclusive political reform,” the statement added. — Bernama