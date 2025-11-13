KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 13 — Nine mosques in Terengganu have been gazetted as official locations for the execution of caning sentences under shariah law outside prisons, which came into effect on November 20 last year.

State Information, Dakwah and Shariah Empowerment Committee chairman (exco) Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said the designation of these locations was made after receiving the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and the approval of the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maidam).

“In Kuala Terengganu district, two mosques have been selected, namely Masjid Abidin and Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, while one mosque has been chosen in each of the other districts.

“These locations were selected to facilitate management and ensure the execution process follows proper procedures,” he told reporters after the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Muhammad Khalil said among the gazetted mosques are Masjid Wakaf Tembesu (Kuala Nerus), Masjid Sultan Ahmad (Kemaman), Masjid Tengku Ampuan Intan Zaharah (Dungun), Masjid Nasiruddin Shah (Besut), Masjid Ajil (Hulu Terengganu), Masjid Kelulut (Marang) and Masjid Bandar Permaisuri (Setiu).

Besides mosques, he said public areas such as recreational parks, squares and markets are also being considered as locations for the execution of caning sentences, depending on suitability.

“For public areas such as recreational parks, Drawbridge Square or the area in front of Pasar Payang, approval from the local authorities will be required,” he said.

Under the Terengganu Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Amendment) Enactment 2022, offenders convicted of khalwat (close proximity) for the second and subsequent offences may face up to six strokes of the cane, a fine of up to RM5,000, or imprisonment for up to three years. — Bernama