KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A Cabinet reshuffle could be on the horizon as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim looks to fill key vacancies and signal a renewed focus on governance, analysts say.

The expected shake-up comes amid growing calls for new faces with proven track records to strengthen the unity government’s economic and administrative teams.

International Islamic University Malaysia political science assistant professor Syaza Shukri said the reshuffle is timely and necessary to maintain balance within the coalition while introducing fresh talent into critical portfolios.

“It is definitely likely. For the simple reason that they need to figure out who to replace Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz while keeping the balance among parties, meaning finding someone from the Barisan Nasional coalition,” she told Malay Mail, referring to the outgoing Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz

Tengku Zafrul, appointed as a senator, began his second and final term in the Dewan Negara in December 2022, the maximum allowed under the rules. Syaza noted the reshuffle would also address vacancies left by Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“This is the best ‘excuse’ for the government to go ahead with a reshuffle.

“For the Cabinet reshuffle, it is good if he can put new faces with credibility and track record. It shows the government is serious in improving itself,” she said

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said on Sunday that Anwar would brief ministers on the reshuffle soon, though no official announcement has yet been made.

According to media reports, a Cabinet shake-up is expected in early December and could be one of the most significant since the current government was formed.

Among the names reportedly under consideration are former Umno leader Khairy Jamaluddin, who may return as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, tipped to lead the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (Miti).

Cabinet shake-up likely after Sabah election

Analysts say the reshuffle will likely follow the Sabah state election. Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Azmi Hassan described it as a more practical option than calling an early general election.

“It is much easier to reshuffle the Cabinet compared to a general election, except that the reshuffling needs to be held just after the Sabah state election because the federal government needs to see who forms the state government,” he said, referring to the recent resignation of Datuk Ewon Benedick from his position as Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister in the federal Cabinet.

Azmi noted that replacing Rafizi’s economic ministry or Nik Nazmi’s natural resources and environment portfolio should be straightforward. However, Miti is more complicated, as Umno has insisted that the portfolio be led by one of its MPs.

He also expects Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to continue as senators for administrative continuity. The three were sworn in on December 2, 2022.

Early election not on the cards

Despite speculation that Anwar could call an early 16th general election (GE16), analysts do not see it as realistic. Azmi said the government is not at the peak of its popularity, making early polls unwise.

Syaza added that the administration remains focused on reforms and delivering its promises. “The government could not fully materialise all its promises yet and this would allow the opposition to attack it,” she said, referring to Anwar’s administration.

She also downplayed suggestions that recent diplomatic successes, such as hosting the Asean Summit, could be leveraged to call early polls.

“If we look at the Asean summit, there are still many talks and complaints about Anwar-Trump and the Reciprocal Trade Agreement. I don’t think it’s really a success that would allow the prime minister to call early elections,” she said, referring to US President Donald Trump

From an economic standpoint, Universiti Putra Malaysia Putra Business School analyst Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said early elections could unsettle markets and undermine investor confidence.

“Investors value political stability, so early general elections will shatter this confidence and they won’t like this kind of surprise. It might affect investor confidence in the long run,” he said.

He noted that Malaysia’s economic direction is unlikely to be disrupted by a Cabinet reshuffle, as ongoing policies under the 13th Malaysia Plan would continue regardless of personnel changes.

“The impact will probably be evident in the long run, especially when we look into FDI, but we can see some short-term effects on Bursa and bond performance. Businesses will likely adopt a wait-and-see approach, meaning they will not commit to long-term projects until political stability is clearer,” he said.

Analysts say the expected reshuffle is as much about governance as party politics. By bringing in new talent with credible track records, Anwar could signal a renewed focus on effectiveness and public service delivery, while maintaining balance among coalition partners.

“It is an opportunity to show the public that the government is serious about reform and competent leadership,” Syaza said, referring to the reshuffle.