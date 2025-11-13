PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained 10 officers and a retiree from enforcement agencies, on suspicion of being involved in corruption to expedite applications under the Foreign Worker Recalibration Programme (RTK).

According to a source, the suspects — seven men and four women aged between 30s and 50s — were arrested at several locations around the Klang Valley during an operation code named ‘Op Bleach’ carried out by MACC’s Intelligence Division yesterday.

“All the suspects are believed to have received bribes in return for speeding up the approval process of foreign nationals’ applications to obtain legal worker status under the RTK programme.

“This operation is a follow-up to MACC’s previous investigations into the ‘Counter Setting’ syndicate under Op Rentas and Op Dygo,” the source said.

Following the arrests, MACC also seized more than RM116,000 in cash, 14 telecommunication devices, jewellery and gold bars, three cars, and two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division Senior Director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all suspects will be brought before the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application. — Bernama