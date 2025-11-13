KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — A man was killed by lightning while returning from a fishing trip with friends at the Teluk Baru Fishermen’s Jetty near Langkawi yesterday.

According to national news agency Bernama, Langkawi district police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said the victim, 57-year-old Ishak Hashim from Kampung Berjaya, Langkawi, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi.

“The victim, who owned the boat, went fishing with three friends at 8am via the jetty. They returned around 7.20pm after finishing their trip, and it was raining, so they all took shelter under the jetty roof.

“Before that, the victim had washed the boat and performed his Maghrib prayers. Despite the rain, he decided to head home as he was already wet and feeling cold,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Azhar added that as Ishak reached for a fishing rod, he was struck by lightning, causing him to fall beneath the jetty.

“Members of the public helped lift him onto the boat before bringing him ashore. He was unconscious when sent to the hospital at around 8.35pm and was pronounced dead an hour later.

“The body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.