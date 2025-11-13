ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 13 — The Johor government has announced an increase in the allowance of village heads and Orang Asli leaders by RM300 per month, effective from January 2026.

The move will benefit 667 village heads and 46 Orang Asli leaders with an additional allocation of RM2.6 million under the Johor Budget 2026.

The new allocation brings the monthly allowance to RM1,500 from RM1,200 previously.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the allowance increase is made in recognition of the services and responsibilities of community leaders.

He said the leaders serve as an important liaison between the people and the state administration, where they play a key role in ensuring the well-being of the community at the grassroots level.

“The village heads and Orang Asli leaders are not just community leaders, but also act as important people who maintain harmony and deliver government policies to the people.

“This increase in allowance is a sign of appreciation from the state government,” he said in his address when presenting the Johor Budget 2026 at the state legislative assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, stressed that the recognition and incentives are part of the state government’s commitment to empower grassroots leadership.

He said this is in line with the Johor Budget 2026 and the aspirations of the state’s progress under the Maju Johor 2030 agenda.