KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The rationale behind the Federal Government’s decision not to appeal against the Kota Kinabalu High Courts ruling on Sabah’s Special Grant based on the 40 per cent net revenue will be among the topics to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament’s website, Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) will seek the Prime Minister’s clarification about this matter and the implications of the decision during the Ministers’ Question Time immediately after the session begins at 10 am.

During the same session, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) will ask the Home Minister about the Court’s decisions on Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh’s cases and the steps to be taken by the government, particularly in relation to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the credibility of police investigations.

Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang) will ask the Prime Minister about the main challenges faced by traditional villages in Kuala Lumpur under the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (KLSP 2040), including in terms of land ownership, basic amenities, density, and development pressure.

He will also ask the government’s strategic approach to ensure the preservation of identity and continuity of these villages.

Also drawing attention is a question by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) to the Prime Minister regarding the effectiveness of the urban planning policy which requires two parking bays for every residential unit in addressing parking congestion issues in increasingly dense housing areas, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will ask the Minister of Youth and Sports on an update on the preparations of the Malaysian contingent for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, including the number of athletes and coaches involved, as well as the overall medal target set by the ministry.

Following the question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026 at the committee stage.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to run for 35 days until Dec 4. — Bernama