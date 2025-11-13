BANGI, Nov 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia has never bowed to any foreign power in determining its foreign policy or trade relations, affirming that the country remains sovereign and independent.

He added that claims suggesting Malaysia would bow to the United States under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) are unfounded, noting that the trade deal contains no provisions that prevent Malaysia from acting in line with its national security interests.

“We are bound by our own laws and regulations. We have the right to review or give notice to terminate the agreement. We have been criticised repeatedly. If it’s true that we bow to the United States, then why did we sign an agreement with China?” he said while officiating at the 2025 International Higher Education Islamic Studies Convention here today.

Anwar said he will still attend the G20 Summit in South Africa next week, despite the United States choosing to boycott the event.

“I will attend at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. I do not bow to US foreign policy. We have our own policy. Malaysia is a free, dignified and independent nation,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia has never supported the 20-point plan for Gaza, but has consistently advocated for a comprehensive solution for Gaza and Palestine.

“That’s a significant difference. A comprehensive solution means recognising the rights of Gaza and Palestine as a free and sovereign state, and rejecting Israel’s atrocities in the West Bank,” he said. — Bernama