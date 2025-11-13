KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that secretaries-general and department heads must pay close attention to pre-implementation issues in development projects, such as the status of subsidence or wakaf land, land acquisition processes, erosion, and the alignment of waterways.

He said such issues must not be allowed to recur, as they result in wasted allocations and undermine the development benefits intended for the people.

“All parties involved should prioritise the use of local resources, products, and equipment to optimise development expenditure. Any savings achieved through this approach should be reinvested in enhancing essential facilities and key infrastructure for the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar chaired the second National Development Action Meeting, which focused on the direction and coordination of development projects beyond the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“This includes guidelines on utility protection and relocation, as well as preliminary studies aimed at optimising project development,” he added. — Bernama