KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A six-year-old boy who sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Batu 9, Cheras, on Wednesday will undergo a second surgery to stitch the outer layer of his scalp.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the victim, now treated at Putrajaya Hospital, is in stable condition.

“The hospital has also run tests for possible rabies infection and given initial treatment, including anti-rabies medication,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) confirmed the dog involved was a stray.

Previously, a video of a boy being mauled by a dog while cycling near his home, along with images of his severe injuries, went viral on social media. — Bernama