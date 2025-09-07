IPOH — A policeman was reportedly shot with his own gun and stabbed during a struggle with a suspect in Simpang Pulai early Sunday morning.

According to a report in The Star, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the 1.15am incident began when a team from the Simpang Pulai station, on crime prevention patrol, spotted a suspicious car in the Taman Desa Pakatan area.

The suspect reportedly sped off when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a chase that ended at an oil palm plantation.

“During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued between the suspect and our team. In the incident, the 26-year-old Constable was shot in the abdomen by the suspect, who grabbed the policeman's gun during the struggle,” he Noor Hisham reportedly said.

The officer was also reportedly stabbed before the suspect escaped with the pistol.

The Constable is reported to be in stable condition and receiving treatment at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

Police later found a woman’s body in the suspect’s car, with her identity and cause of death to be determined through a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated for murder, attempted murder, and under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, while a manhunt is underway for the suspect.