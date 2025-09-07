KUCHING, Sept 7 — The new access road linking Bukit Berangan in Samarahan to Kuching International Airport’s (KIA) southern zone via Stampin is already being used by motorists despite barriers still in place at several sections and incomplete infrastructure along the route.

A site visit by The Borneo Post yesterday observed vehicles diverting into the opposite lane to bypass blocked sections near the Bukit Berangan entrance towards Aeroville Mall on Jalan Stutong Baru.

While the drive was generally smooth, traffic lights along the route have yet to be fully activated, and street lighting has not yet been installed.

Despite these unfinished works, the road is already serving road users, particularly those travelling between Samarahan and Kuching’s southern areas.

Once fully operational, the stretch is expected to ease congestion along Jalan Stutong Baru and Jalan Lapangan Terbang.

The RM112.9 million project features a four-lane dual carriageway covering one kilometre from the Stutong T-junction to the Stampin T-junction, followed by a 5.2km two-lane single carriageway extending to the Bukit Berangan T-junction.

Additionally, a 1.7km two-lane carriageway connects Stampin to the Sungai Tapang T-junction, incorporating upgraded junctions and new internal link roads.

The project also includes three bridges across the Kuap, Stampin and Sangkoh rivers, as well as a dedicated underpass near the airport. — The Borneo Post