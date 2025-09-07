ALOR SETAR, Sept 7 — Law enforcers have been left red-faced after a police truck was filmed flouting traffic laws in Alor Setar.

A viral TikTok video has put the spotlight on a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Kepala Batas police station, showing the vehicle cruising through Alor Setar with a faulty brake light.

Kota Setar police chief Assistant Commissioner Siti Nor Salawati Saad confirmed the 13-second clip shows the truck passing the Bunga Tanjung traffic lights just after midnight yesterday.

“The vehicle was transporting roadblock equipment with its left rear brake light not functioning,” she said in a Facebook statement yesterday.

The case is being probed under Rule 92, LN 170/59, for carrying loads that do not comply with regulations, punishable with a compound of up to RM300.

It also faces action under Rule 26(2), LN 170/59, for faulty brake lights, which carries a RM100 compound.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward to Kota Setar Traffic Police Station, or contact Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Lukmanul Hakim Mohd Fauzi at 013-9964614 or 04-7321222.