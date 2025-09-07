KUALA PILAH, Sept 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will reveal the latest developments in several high-profile cases on Tuesday, including investigations involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, senior officers of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and the Maju Expressway Extension Project (MEX II).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission will also provide details on cases related to the Op Sikaro investigation, oil and gas solutions provider Sapura Energy Berhad, as well as several other cases under investigation since last year.

He said that for Op Sikaro, investigations are still ongoing and a large amount of money obtained through illegal activities has been traced, with MACC officers still conducting analysis as it involves hundreds of accounts.

“As for the DBKL-related issue, the investigation has been completed. For now, the case has been referred to the Public Prosecutor for review and recommendation for prosecution in court. I hope charges can be filed at the latest after Malaysia Day or in the first week of October,” he told reporters.

He said this after officiating Balai Raya Kampung Terentang in conjunction with the ‘Satu Pemimpin Satu Kampung’ (Santuni Madani) programme here today.

In the DBKL case, MACC detained three individuals last month, including a senior officer at Jusa B grade, a company owner and a member of the public, on suspicion of being involved in corruption since 2014.

In addition, Azam said the commission is working to complete all high-profile investigations promptly to avoid negative public perceptions that MACC may be delaying the process.

He also explained that most investigations have been expedited, including in terms of preparing investigation papers, and that many cases have resulted in punitive actions such as court prosecutions, fines, as well as internal disciplinary measures by the relevant departments.

The media previously reported that Ismail Sabri had appeared several times at MACC headquarters to assist in investigations into corruption and money laundering cases involving the expenditure and procurement of funds for promotion and publicity of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ programme during his tenure as prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022. — Bernama