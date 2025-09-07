SEREMBAN, Sept 7 — A 31-year-old man suffered neck injuries after being slashed by his housemate following a misunderstanding at Taman Rasah Jaya here on Friday.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said police received a report at about 6.24pm from a local man who found the victim covered in blood with slash wounds on his neck.

The victim was taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Seremban for treatment.

“The 23-year-old housemate, the main suspect in the case, was arrested today while receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital after being injured in an incident while trying to flee,” he said in a statement.

The suspect has been remanded for five days for further investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons. — Bernama