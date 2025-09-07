KLUANG, Sept 7 — A 46-year-old woman has been arrested over a suspected arson attack that left a car and part of a house compound damaged at Taman Sri Permai here last Friday.

The incident took place at about 3.30am on September 5, when residents also found a threatening note at the scene, Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said in a Facebook statement yesterday.

The suspect was detained the next day during a 3am raid in Bandar Seri Alam, Masai, in an operation involving Johor police and the Muar district Criminal Investigation Department.

Bahrin said police seized several Molotov cocktails, clothing believed to have been worn during the incident, and two cars.

He added that the suspect has been remanded until September 12.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.