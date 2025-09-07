KUALA KRAI, Sept 7 — A road accident just days before his wedding didn’t stop Che Muhammad Rifqi Danial Che Alias from marrying the love of his life — even if it meant saying “I do” from a hospital bed.

The 25-year-old, who suffered a broken thigh and jaw after his motorcycle collided with a car on September 1, tied the knot with Nur Sufia Amalin Che Ramli, 26, at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital’s (HSIP) Orthopaedics Unit on Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday last Friday.

“He is still receiving treatment and is scheduled to undergo surgery to insert metal plates in his thigh and jaw tomorrow. I pray everything goes smoothly,” the bride told The New Sunday Times today.

She said both families agreed to proceed with the solemnisation as all the arrangements had been made long in advance.

“HSIP, through its ‘Hospital Mesra Ibadah’ initiative, kindly gave us approval and provided a special space to ensure our nikah could take place smoothly,” she added.

A kadi officiates the akad nikah of Che Muhammad Rifqi Danial Che Alias and Nur Sufia Amalin Che Ramli at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai, Kelantan on September 5, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra

Nur Sufia Amalin said the wedding was just a simple ceremony attended by their parents and witnesses, and held without traditional attire as the groom could not move.

“We chose to continue with the ceremony because all arrangements had been made months in advance. Moreover, the date was chosen long ago, and we felt blessed to proceed with it as it coincided with Maulidur Rasul,” she said.

She added that her husband remains hospitalised, but the wedding feast went on at her grandmother’s house in Pahi, while the couple will decide later if they will hold a formal reception.