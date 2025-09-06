PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 —Malaysia today sent 20,000 copies of the Qur’an with Khmer translations to Cambodia as part of efforts to strengthen the propagation of Islam internationally.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the delivery was carried out through the Nasyrul Quran Complex in collaboration with Yayasan Restu and ‘wakaf’ (endowment) contributors.

“This launch is held in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration and shortly after our country’s National Day. It reflects the spirit of Rahmatan lil ‘Alamin (mercy to all creation), a blessing shared across races and national borders, in line with the meaning of independence that liberates mankind from ignorance and oppression,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that to date, a total of 420,000 copies of the Qur’an had been delivered to various international destinations.

“By the end of 2025, an additional 230,000 copies will be printed for distribution to Germany, Nepal, Spain, Russia, Sweden, the United States, as well as countries in South America and Africa.

“Malaysia has now emerged as the world’s second-largest Qur’an printing centre through the Nasyrul Quran Complex, further strengthening the country’s position as an international hub for Qur’an dissemination, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Society championed by the government,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who he said had been the driving force and ambassador for the dissemination of the Qur’an worldwide through his official visits to various countries.

He also extended his gratitude to Yayasan Restu, JAKIM, Yayasan Wakaf Malaysia, wakaf contributors and strategic partners for making the mission a success.

“May this effort be blessed by Allah SWT and continue to serve as an enduring charitable deed that benefits Muslims worldwide,” he said. — Bernama