LAHAD DATU, Sept 6 — All telecommunications service providers have been directed to improve the quality of internet networks along major roads in the country, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the move was in line with the policy 'where there’s a road, there is internet' which emphasises the quality of internet networks and ensuring coverage is available along roads, including highways.

He said so far, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has identified four locations from Tawau to Sapagaya here covering protocol roads or main roads that are facing internet problems.

“So my instructions are, with the policy ‘where there is a road, there is internet’, telecommunications companies improve the quality of the internet network on this main road.

“My instructions are also with that policy, telecommunications companies cooperate, for example, this telecommunications company A on the telecommunications tower but other companies can cooperate to ensure that there is internet access in that area,” he said here, today.

He told reporters after a Madani Community engagement programme in Kampung Cocos here, which was also attended by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Information director-general Julina Johan.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said internet coverage in populated areas in the country is estimated to reach 98.6 per cent if the telecommunications tower construction project in Phase One of the National Digital Network (Jendela) is completed this year.

“To achieve 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas, we do not only depend on building ordinary towers, because one is the high cost, two is the mobilisation period for installation as well as land issues.

“So, for Jendela Phase Two, various technologies suitable for the area need to be used, new technologies that can be utilised,” he said.

Fahmi said an estimated 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas is expected to be achieved within a few years.

Commenting on the Kampung Sapagaya telecommunications tower that he inspected before the programme, Fahmi said several things needed to be looked into to strengthen internet access in the area around the tower, including the installation of additional batteries.

“The additional batteries are to help manage Internet issues so that the line does not go down in the event of a power outage, residents reported in August, for example, last week, there were power outages almost every night,” he said. — Bernama