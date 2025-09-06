KOTA BHARU, Sept 6 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has no plans to charge anyone else over the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir until the ongoing inquest proceedings at the Coroner’s Court are completed.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said five students have been charged in connection with the case so far, BH Online reported today.

“Therefore, at this stage there are no plans to charge any other suspects until the inquest is concluded. Once the proceedings are over, we will review the matter and take action based on the findings of the inquest.

“Right now, pathologists are giving evidence at the inquest proceedings as scheduled,” he was quoted telling reporters after the handover ceremony of public infrastructure under the AGC’s Kampung Angkat Madani programme here.

The inquest of 13-year-old Zara Qairina began on September 3 at the Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The Form One student student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar died on July 17, after a predawn fall at her school hostel a day earlier.

A total of 68 witnesses, including 35 minors, police officers, teachers, and other experts are scheduled to testify in the 19-day inquest before Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan who is acting as coroner.

The inquest will resume on Monday.