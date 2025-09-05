KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — A dispute over alleged landing fees for tourists at one of Semporna’s famed white sand islands caused a violent brawl earlier this week, landing three local men under arrest and raising another red flag for the region’s tourism industry.

The altercation, which broke out at around 10.30am on Wednesday, involved a 27-year-old tour company manager who claimed he was attacked by several men after being confronted upon arrival at Timba-Timba island for additional payments despite his firm already having settled fees with another party.

Acting Semporna police chief Deputy Superintendent Jaafar Hakim said investigations revealed more than one group was attempting to collect landing fees on the island.

“The disagreement escalated into a heated argument before it turned physical,” he said, adding that three local men, aged between 25 and 27, have been arrested under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

A two-minute video of the brawl, filmed in full view of tourists, has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism over the mismanagement of the state’s resources and damage to the tourism industry.

Semporna, located on Sabah’s east coast, is widely regarded as Malaysia’s version of the Maldives — a diving haven and a magnet for Chinese tourists who flock to the many islands around the area for their picturesque white sand beaches, turquoise waters and marine life.

The tourism boom has caused a wave of issues, from inadequate infrastructure, foreign businesses, rubbish disposal and indiscriminate development to illegal operators and land grabs seeking to cash in on tourism dollars.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew said while Timba-Timba does not fall under Sabah Parks’ jurisdiction, authorities are investigating and will clamp down on unauthorised businesses operating there.

“An eviction notice had earlier been issued to illegal inhabitants on the island. The ministry understands that the local district office and council have carried out all the necessary actions to restrain parties from transacting unauthorised business dealings on the island,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

She stressed that all businesses on the island must adhere to regulations.

“Those who are not licensed or do not possess any licences must not be allowed to carry out any businesses or given authority to collect fees,” she said.

Liew said drastic measures by all relevant authorities were needed to ensure tourists’ safety, lamenting that it was most unfortunate that incidents like fighting occurred at tourist destinations.

“We have been informed that police have arrested those who were involved in the fight on Timba-Timba Island. It is hoped that there will be no further incidents after this,” she said.

Liew also advised all tour operators to prioritise safety precautions and avoid bringing tourists to unsafe locations.