KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Muslims across the country today commemorated the birth of the beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW by reciting selawat and taking part in processions in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 2025 celebrations.

Themed ‘Membangun Ummah MadaniI’, the celebrations nationwide were attended by various government agencies, private sector representatives, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In SERDANG, the King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, graciously attended the national-level Maulidur Rasul 2025 celebration at the Malaysia Agricultural Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps).

Their Majesties’ arrival at the venue at 9.26am was welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

At the ceremony, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim conferred the Anugerah Perdana Maulidur Rasul on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, along with six other recipients in various categories of the Maulidur Rasul Award, in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of the ummah and the country.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 10,000 guests, and earlier, 6,165 participants from 120 contingents representing ministries, statutory bodies, and private entities took part in the procession while reciting selawat.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, attended the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Dewan Syarahan dan Muzakarah Islam Shah Alam.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, and Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, along with nearly 600 attendees.

In KELANTAN, nearly 300 residents of Kampung Kuala Pertang, Kuala Krai, celebrated Maulidur Rasul with a procession while reciting selawat for Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Kampung Kuala Pertang Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) chairman Adnan Mat Yassin said this year’s procession was attended by seven contingents, including pondok school students from Al-Badriah Ahmadiah Kampung Telekong, participants from the Al-Solihin Mosque, Madrasah Nur Iman, Madrasah Kampung Mial and Keroh, Ziarah Kasih and Bina Insan.

“We are re-establishing the Maulidur Rasul celebration by holding a procession in the village after it was last conducted 40 years ago.

“Alhamdulillah, all the villagers are happy because we can recite the selawat together and strengthen ties across all generations, regardless of age, thereby fostering an atmosphere of harmony among the residents,” he told Bernama.

In TERENGGANU, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, graced the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Dewan Besar Wisma Darul Iman here.

Sultan Mizan and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, were accompanied by the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Tengku Sri Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Muhammad Mu’az, Tengku Puteri Utama Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Nadhirah Zahrah, and Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Fatimatuz Zahra.

The royal family’s arrival at 9.30am was greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

At the ceremony, Sultan Mizan presented awards to the winners of competitions held in conjunction with the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration, including the Best Cemetery Award, the Best Religious Secondary School Award, and the Best Mosque Cooperative Award.

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, graced the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Wisma Darulaman, Alor Setar.

Also in attendance was the Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was also present.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin presented the Anugerah Tokoh Maulidur Rasul and Anugerah Khas awards to the recipients.

Earlier, the ceremony began with a special ‘ceramah’ (talk) on Maulidur Rasul, the recitation of Quranic verses, a screening of a special Maulidur Rasul video, and a marhaban, with about 1,000 people attending to enliven the celebration.

In PENANG, Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, attended the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Dewan al-Ansar, Masjid al-Muhajirin, Seberang Jaya, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

The celebration featured a talk on Maulidur Rasul delivered by Datuk Ahmad Azam Ab Rahman, president of Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH), as well as a nasyid performance. Hamzah Jaafar, founder of Madrasah al-Ahmadiah al-Ijtima’iyah Religious School in Jalan Padang Lallang, Bukit Mertajam, was named this year’s state-level Tokoh Maulidur Rasul recipient.

Earlier, a total of 38 contingents, comprising 1,140 participants from various agencies and NGOs, took part in a 1.5-kilometre procession from the Royal Malaysian Customs Complex to Dewan al-Ansar, Masjid al-Muhajirin.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, accompanied by their son Tunku Zain Al-Abidin, graced the Maulidur Rasul procession at the Seremban City Council (MBS) field.

The procession was also joined by the Negeri Sembilan state leadership, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, along with 67 contingents comprising more than 5,000 participants from government agencies, the private sector, public higher education institutions, students, and people with disabilities.

The contingents and members of the public marched from the MBS field to the Royale Chulan Hotel, Seremban, proceeded around the Wisma Negeri roundabout, and concluded at the Masjid Negeri, covering a distance of 2.2 kilometres.

In MELAKA, Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam led a procession of 6,227 participants in conjunction with the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Tun Fatimah Stadium, Bukit Serindit.

Tun Mohd Ali, who arrived with his wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abdul Rahman, at 8.27 am, was welcomed by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and the state Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

The procession, comprising 114 contingents from various government agencies, private entities, and NGOs, commenced at 9 am and marched approximately 4 kilometres to the Melaka Islamic Centre in Bukit Palah via Jalan Bukit Piatu and Jalan Bukit Baru.

In JOHOR, the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, led the procession at the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration held in Kluang. He was accompanied by his son, the Raja Muda of Johor, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, and other state government officials.

An estimated 5,000 Muslims participated in the celebration, which began at 8 am with a one-kilometre procession from Sekolah Kebangsaan Tengku Mahmood 1 to the Masjid Bandar Kluang. — Bernama