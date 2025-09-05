SERDANG, Sept 5 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged the public to refrain from inciting hatred in the name of religion, warning that it could create divisions within families and society.

He cautioned that retaliatory actions on social media, spreading slanderous news, and inflaming issues would only harm all parties involved, describing such behaviour as “yang kalah jadi abu, yang menang jadi arang” (literally, “if you lose, you turn to ashes; if you win, you become charcoal”).

“Let us pray that Malaysia continues to be granted safety and blessings by Allah SWT, and that we may be among the people of Prophet Muhammad SAW who receive his ‘syafaat’ (intercession).

“With the same spirit, let us also pray for the people of Palestine to be granted peace and prosperity,” he said in his speech at the National-level Maulidur Rasul 2025/1447H celebration here today.

The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, graciously attended the ceremony commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad SAW, held under the theme ‘Membangun Ummah Madani’.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Touching on the recent 68th National Day celebration, he urged Malaysians to strengthen their mastery of knowledge and technology, maintain unity, and act as peacemakers who foster harmony in efforts to develop Malaysia Madani.

He said close cooperation with the Islamic religious authorities in the states will continue to be strengthened to ensure that Islamic appreciation initiatives are truly effective in addressing social and community issues.

Touching on the theme of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, Mohd Na’im said ‘Membangun Ummah MadaniI’ was chosen to reflect the seriousness of the Madani Government’s efforts for the well-being of the country.

He added that the celebration, an official national event held annually, is significant as it calls on Muslims to emulate the message and character of Prophet Muhammad SAW, who brought the light of knowledge, upheld justice, rejected tyranny, and serves as a blessing for the entire world through the guidance of the Quran and sunnah.

“Even when vilified, insulted, or slapped in the face, Prophet Muhammad SAW never responded with words, instead praying, ‘O Allah, forgive my people, for they do not know.’ Truly, this exemplifies the pinnacle of personal greatness,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im flagged off and led the procession for the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Malaysia Agricultural Exposition Park (Maeps) here.

A total of 6,104 participants from 119 contingents took part in the 1.1-kilometre procession, which started from the main parking area and proceeded towards Hall A of Maeps. — Bernama