KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Police have confirmed that the dog which attacked and bit a six-year-old boy in a residential park in Batu 9, Cheras, last Wednesday is a stray with no owner.

Kajang OCPD Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the verification was carried out by the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj).

“MPKj has issued a notification regarding the dog to the Veterinary Department for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The boy, initially treated at Kajang Hospital, has been transferred to Putrajaya Hospital, where he remains in stable condition in the paediatric ward.

The incident went viral on social media, with footage showing the child struggling with the dog before escaping. Several images also circulated online, showing the boy with injuries to his head.