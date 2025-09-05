KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has clarified that media reports citing more than 100,000 unsold housing units in the market are inaccurate and do not reflect the actual situation of the country’s property sector, which remains stable and under control.

KPKT, in a statement today, said the figure reported included unsold completed houses, unsold houses still under construction, and houses that have been approved but construction has not yet begun.

The ministry stressed that, based on official data released by the National Property Information Centre (NAPIC), the number of unsold completed houses has shown a downward trend for each first quarter since 2022.

“Official statistics show 35,592 units in 2022, 26,872 units in 2023, 24,208 units in 2024, and 23,515 units in 2025.

“This development demonstrates that the national housing market remains stable and under control, while the government’s efforts to strengthen housing policies and balance supply with demand have had a positive impact,” it added.

In this regard, KPKT said that it is collaborating with NAPIC in the preparation and reporting of national housing data, while also strengthening strategic cooperation through the implementation of the ‘Data Tunggal untuk Satu Negara’ (One Data for One Country) initiative.

Under this initiative, a single data-entry method is applied through the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS) developed by the National Housing Department.

“This integrated system will ensure the accuracy, clarity, and consistency of housing data nationwide. It is intended to serve as the country’s main reference in the housing sector and to prevent reporting discrepancies between various agencies, state governments, local authorities (PBT), and developers,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, KPKT said that it had submitted 13 key initiative proposals to the Ministry of Finance as part of preparations ahead of the tabling of the Budget 2026.

The proposals are aimed at boosting the Madani economy framework, including making it easier for the public to own their first home at an affordable rate through the implementation of the Madani Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) 3.0.

KPKT added that the campaign includes a package of tax and non-tax incentives aimed at encouraging home ownership while also boosting the growth of the country’s property sector as a key pillar of the national economy.

“The ministry assures the public that the government remains committed to ensuring the property market is healthy, sustainable, and guided by accurate data,” it said. — Bernama