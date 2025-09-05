KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Five students from the Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) Kota Kinabalu died in an accident involving a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and a lorry trailer on Jalan Sulaman, near the Rela Training Centre in Tuaran, this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred around 2pm, claimed the lives of all five male victims, aged between 19 and 20, who were confirmed dead at the scene.

According to Utusan Malaysia, a spokesman for the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that the team received an emergency call about the accident before being dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found five male victims trapped in the Toyota Wish. All were rescued and confirmed dead by the medical team,” the spokesman reportedly said.

The case has been handed over to the police for further action, including a post-mortem.