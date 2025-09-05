PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) Appreciation Aid programme ran smoothly on its fifth day yesterday, recording sales of RM106.1 million involving 1.7 million recipients as of 9.30pm.

The Finance Ministry (MOF), in a statement, said the transaction success rate remained stable at 99.5 per cent, consistent with the performance recorded on Wednesday.

“System enhancements and processing capacity expansion carried out over the past four days contributed to the stability recorded today,” it said.

Since its rollout on August 31, more than 6.6 million people, or 30 per cent of recipients nationwide, have used their one-off Sara credits to purchase essential goods, with spending amounting to RM425.2 million.

According to MOF, the RM100 credit remains valid until December 31, 2025, and can be used at over 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide. — Bernama