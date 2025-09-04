IPOH, Sept 4 — The Perak government has accepted full responsibility for the incident in which a woman attempted to attack the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, during the state-level National Day celebration last Sunday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stressed that the state government would not point fingers at any party, as the incident occurred unexpectedly and in a matter of seconds.

“It is a wake-up call for everyone to be alert to security matters, not only those (events) involving dignitaries such as the Menteri Besar or exco (state executive council members), but also public figures who attract large crowds,” he told a press conference after the Empower Tahfiz Programme at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Saarani expressed admiration for Sultan Nazrin’s calm demeanour despite the incident, noting that he remained on stage until the event concluded.

“His Royal Highness remained composed, received the Royal salute, carried on as scheduled, and even mingled with the people afterwards. This is very pleasing, as there was no panic or commotion,” he said.

In another development, Saarani said that a police report had been lodged over a fake social media account that manipulated his face and voice using artificial intelligence (AI).

He said the matter had been brought to the attention of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action.

Saarani advised the public not to be deceived by a fake TikTok account that used his AI-generated image and voice, purportedly offering cash and asking victims to call a specific number to claim the money. — Bernama