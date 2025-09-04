KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man will continue to lead the party for the 2025–2027 term after being returned unopposed.

Vice-presidents Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Idris Ahmad and Amar Abdullah also retained their positions without contest, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The official candidate list released today confirmed the nominations accepted for the party’s internal elections this month.

PAS central election committee chairman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud said the list was finalised following a review of nomination responses at the committee’s meeting on September 2.

“For the PAS central working committee, 38 candidates accepted their nominations while eight declined, which means that contests will be held for those positions,” he said in a statement.

Hadi has held the presidency since June 2002, and both he and Tuan Ibrahim have remained unchallenged since the 2015 party polls.

Wan Rohimi confirmed that all positions in the Dewan Ulama Council were uncontested, including its chief, Ahmad Yahaya.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden also kept his post unopposed, with Hafez Sabri named as his deputy and Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as permanent youth chairman.

Women’s wing chief Nuridah Salleh retained her post unopposed, with Rosni Adam confirmed as her deputy.

Wan Rohimi added that elections will only be held for the central working committee, youth and women’s wings during the party’s 71st muktamar, which is scheduled to take place at the end of September.