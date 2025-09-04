KUCHING, Sept 4 — Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has slammed a recent online news article alluding to ‘hidden hands’ controlling Sarawak’s gas policy as misleading, racially divisive and an attempt to weaken confidence in the state’s leadership.

He said the article titled ‘The Chinese Fuzhou hidden hands behind Sarawak’s gas aggregator ambition EXPOSED’ and published on Sept 1, maliciously attempted to distort facts and divide Sarawakians at a critical time when unity was most needed.

“The article irresponsibly named leaders such as former State Attorney-General JC Fong, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Shell Malaysia country chair Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman to paint them as part of the hidden hand behind state policies. This is false and unacceptable,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Sarawak’s policies on oil and gas were not shaped by racial groups or personal agendas, but were decisions made collectively by the Sarawak government; endorsed by the State Legislative Assembly; and guided by the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Federal Constitution.

“The Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 and Oil Mining Ordinance 1958, which the article portrayed as tools of manipulation, are in fact valid state laws forming the legal foundation for Sarawak to reclaim authority over its natural resources.

“To racialise the issue is a deliberate attempt to divide Sarawakians. These laws are not the work of ‘hidden hands’ but the mandate of Sarawak’s elected representatives. Suggesting otherwise insults our democratic process and the will of our people,” he said.

Yap also dismissed fearmongering claims that Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) as a gas aggregator would cripple Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

“In truth, Petros complements Petronas in ensuring Sarawak gains fair value for its resources, while Petronas continues to safeguard Malaysia’s global energy commitments.

“Both entities are partners, not adversaries. Suggesting sabotage or collapse is nothing more than an attempt to create mistrust between Sarawak and the federal government,” he said.

He also scoffed at the article’s “baseless attempts” to frame political rivalry between Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Awang Tengah, calling it a plot orchestrated by certain quarters.

“Sarawak’s leadership remains united in defending the rights of the state. To twist unity into division is clearly part of an agenda to weaken Sarawak from within,” he said.

Yap further said that Dr Sim’s remarks on the state’s potential RM10 billion annual revenue had been misrepresented by the article, and stressed such projections were meant to highlight the economic potential of Sarawak’s resources.

“The revenue gained will be reinvested in Sarawak’s schools, hospitals, digital economy and rural infrastructure. To portray Sarawak as greedy is unfair, when truthfully we are only demanding fairness after decades of contributing massively to national revenue.”

He also criticised the article’s references of Shell and Siti, which were only to frame and fuel suspicion.

“Leaders who serve Sarawak do so under oath of public office and are bound by Malaysian laws on fiduciary responsibility and anti-corruption.

“The reality is simple — Sarawak welcomes partnerships with all industry players, including Petronas and Shell, to build a transparent and competitive energy sector. Misrepresenting this only confuses the public further.”

Yap said the article was not an honest analysis of the situation in Sarawak, but an attempt to mislead, divide and weaken the state’s unity.

“Sarawakians must beware such narratives — we must stay united and focus on the truth that our oil and gas policy is about reclaiming our constitutional rights, ensuring fair benefits for our people and building a stronger future for all under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“I call on all Anak Sarawak to reject divisive rhetoric and stand firm together. Our strength lies in our unity, and our fight for fairness is just.” — The Borneo Post