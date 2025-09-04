JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 4 — A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale was detected in the Sri Medan area of Parit Sulong, Johor, at 6.39 pm yesterday

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) myGempa portal, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with the epicentre located at coordinates 1.95 degrees north and 102.99 degrees east.

No reports of damage or strong tremors have been received so far.

This follows a series of recent tremors recorded in Segamat, beginning with a magnitude 4.1 event at 6.13 am on Sunday, Aug 24, followed by others including a magnitude 3.2 on Wednesday morning (8.59 am), a 2.5 on Thursday evening (7.56 pm), a 3.4 on Friday morning (4.24 am), a 2.7 on Saturday morning (7.29 am), and a 2.9 magnitude tremor on Aug 31.

Separately, a magnitude 2.8 tremor was also recorded in Yong Peng, 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang, on Aug 24. — Bernama