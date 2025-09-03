SHAH ALAM, Sept 3 — A police officer and other personnel of a raiding party have been detained for investigation following a complaint of alleged theft of valuables at a homestay bungalow in Kajang on Aug 28.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the officer and personnel involved in the raid were detained late yesterday evening following a report lodged by a homestay tenant a day after the incident.

He said the report was received by the Kajang police headquarters (IPD) and an investigation was launched under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which pertains to theft from a building.

“A review found that a raid had been conducted on Aug 28 at about 2 am after police received a complaint regarding noisy entertainment activities at the homestay.

“Following that, a police raid was held to verify the complaint,” he said at a press conference here today.

Shazeli said based on the police report, the tenant involved claimed to have lost valuables worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit after returning to find the occupied room in a mess after the raid.

He said Kajang police then took action to arrest the officer and several members of the raiding party.

“The detention was made to assist in the investigation into the report of alleged theft,” he said. — Bernama