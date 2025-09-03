SEGAMAT, Sept 3 — Two seismic stations equipped with seismometers are expected to be built in this district to monitor earthquake activities following the recent weak tremors that hit Segamat.

Segamat district officer who is also the chairman of the Segamat District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi said the application for the construction of the station has been submitted to the state and federal governments since there are currently no seismic stations operating in the district.

“Segamat JPBD has sent an application for the construction of the station to the federal and state governments. The proposed seismic station will be equipped with weak motion seismometers and a suitable location will be chosen away from human activity such as roads,” he said.

He said this when delivering a briefing at the Earthquake Disaster Risk Management Programme with Segamat District Community Leaders 2025 at Segamat Multipurpose Hall, today.

According to him, the station will be developed by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the location for construction is still under review and discussion with relevant agencies including the Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG).

So far, there are 80 seismic stations nationwide, including six in Johor, two in Johor Bahru, while one each in Kluang, Batu Pahat, Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

In another development, Mohd Ezzuddin announced that 62 reports of minor damage to residents’ homes have been received following the earthquake in the district so far.

“Overall, we have received 64 reports of minor damage, including two in the surau, but there are no reports of serious damage involving the premises. All the damage is minor, such as cracks in the walls and ceilings, and does not affect the structure of the building,” he said.

Also present were senior director of the National Weather and Earthquake Operations Centre of Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Maqrun Fadzli Mohd Fahmi, director-general of JMG Datuk Zamri Ramli, director-general of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and Deputy Secretary to the State Government of Johor (SUK Johor) who is also deputy chairman of the Johor State Disaster Management Committee Datuk Ismail Abu. — Bernama