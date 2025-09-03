LANGKAWI, Sept 3 — Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to the Asean Roadmap on a Haze-Free Region 2023–2030, which serves as the primary guide for achieving a haze-free Asean by 2030, says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES).

The ministry, in a statement, said the commitment was highlighted at the 20th Meeting of the Committee (COM-20) under the Conference of the Parties to the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) here.

The meeting was chaired by Malaysia, through the NRES, in conjunction with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025.

According to the statement, the implementation of the roadmap is crucial for ensuring that member states’ actions are more targeted, coordinated, and impactful by improving preparedness for forest and peatland fires and promoting the sustainable management of natural resources.

“Key strategies discussed include comprehensive prevention through Asean member states by strengthening the enforcement of laws related to open burning, continuously monitoring fire-prone areas, and implementing sustainable land-use practices.

“Through enhanced early warning systems, the region is using satellite technology, weather modeling, and real-time data sharing among member states to monitor hotspots and identify early risks,” said NRES in the statement issued after the meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, the statement also stated that strengthened regional coordination is being achieved through regular technical meetings, joint training, and closer alignment of cross-border policies and strategies.

Elaborating on the meeting today the statement said it also covered a range of important topics, including the status of the Asean Transboundary Haze Pollution Control Fund, the Second Asean Haze-Free Roadmap progress, new Asean Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control and the Asean Investment Framework for Haze-Free Sustainable Land Management.

The meeting also serves as an important platform to prepare for the 18th Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME-18), where senior officials from across Asean discuss the key outcome documents for consideration and approval at the upcoming AMME-18.

“Discussions focused on several substantive matters, including the draft Asean Joint Statement on Climate Change to the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“The meeting also assessed new nominations for Asean Heritage Parks and reviewed highlights of the Asean Centre for Biodiversity’s Governing Board Report,” it said.

It also added that these meetings provide ASEAN member states with the opportunity to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in environmental protection, climate change, and transboundary haze pollution.

The outcomes of these discussions will contribute towards strengthening Asean's collective efforts towards a sustainable, resilient, and haze-free region, the statement read.

The three-day AMME-18, held at Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC) from today, brings together Asean environment ministers and senior officials to discuss regional cooperation on sustainability and inclusive environmental management. — Bernama