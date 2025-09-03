KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The retail prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain unchanged for the period of September 4 to 10.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that the retail price of RON97 petrol will remain at RM3.16 per litre, while RON95 will stay at RM2.05 per litre.

Diesel prices will also remain unchanged, with Peninsular Malaysia maintaining the rate at RM2.88 per litre, and Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan at RM2.15 per litre.

“The government will continue to closely monitor global crude oil price trends and implement appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people,” the ministry said. — Bernama