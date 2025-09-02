PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Just hours after attending the National Day celebrations in Putrajaya on Sunday, Grab CEO Anthony Tan travelled to Makassar to stand in solidarity with the Grab community in Indonesia, which has been deeply affected by ongoing nationwide protests.

Tan made the trip following reports of casualties among Grab’s Indonesian driver-partners according to Scoop. The news portal also reported that Grab Indonesia confirmed that two of its drivers had lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries amid the unrest.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post yesterday, Tan wrote: “I was in Makassar today to express my condolences to the family of Rusdamdiansyah (Dandi), a driver-partner who passed away. Dandi was a driver-partner with us for over seven years. His mother spoke affectionately of him to me — he worked hard and shouldered the load to support his family as the eldest son.”

Tan also honoured the memory of another fallen driver-partner, Affan Kurniawan, and acknowledged that several others remain hospitalised. He shared that his team has already reached out to those affected to offer support and monitor their recovery.