IPOH, Sept 1 — Police are tracking down two individuals suspected of being involved in an explosion at a business premises in Panorama Lapangan Perdana here early yesterday morning.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that in the 4.58am incident, two men on a motorcycle were believed to have placed an object, suspected to be an explosive, in front of the premises before fleeing the scene.

“The explosion damaged the shutter door and front floor of the premises, but no casualties or injuries were reported. A next-door shop unit also sustained minor damage to its signboard and wall,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal said the complainant, a 43-year-old local woman, was alerted to the incident by her neighbour after reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

“Initial investigations by the Post-Blast Investigation (PBI) Unit and the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) Firearm Unit confirmed that the explosion was caused by a low explosive device, identified as a pyrotechnic flash bang grenade.

“The explosive was not intended to injure or kill, but was instead used to intimidate and cause damage,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosives, as well as Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957.

Police have also appealed for public cooperation, urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward by contacting the nearest police station or the investigating officer Insp Mohamad Al Hakim Al Balkhis at 011-1125 6246, or the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) at 05-245 1500. — Bernama