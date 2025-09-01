SHAH ALAM, Sept 1 — Four men were killed when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree on the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), this morning.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said initial investigations found that the accident may have been caused by the driver falling asleep, while driving home from Dengkil to Banting.

The driver and his three passengers, all local men in their 40s, sustained severe head injuries, and were confirmed dead at the scene by the Banting Hospital’s assistant medical officer.

“All the victims’ next of kin have lodged police reports, and their statements have been recorded at the Kuala Langat Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Akmalrizal also appealed to anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station, or reach traffic investigation officer, Insp S. Taneswaran, at 03-3187 2222 or 012-670 8561.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said that in the incident, the driver was thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact, while all passengers were found trapped.

He added that his department received an emergency call about the accident at around 2.21am, before mobilising a team of officers and personnel from the Telok Panglima Garang Fire and Rescue Station to the scene. — Bernama