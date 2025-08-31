KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has reaffirmed its commitment not to pursue asset divestment if it risks jeopardising the long-term benefits of its unitholders or adversely affects its efforts to contribute to the well-being of the rakyat and country’s development.

In a statement today, PNB said it welcomes and appreciates the advice and guidance of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the review of PNB’s strategic investment options in Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas).

“The Prime Minister’s guiding principles will be adhered to as PNB finalises and concludes the strategic options review exercise.

“The guidance is also consistent with PNB’s investment framework, which prioritises the interests of unitholders, the rakyat, as well as the national and Bumiputera agendas when evaluating investment in strategic assets, in line with our given mandate,” the statement said.

On Saturday, Anwar urged PNB to place national and Bumiputera interests at the forefront when making any decisions concerning the strategic review of its investments in Prolintas.

He stressed that, as an institution entrusted with safeguarding national and Bumiputera interests, PNB must maintain its role and holdings in the country’s strategic assets.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the review process should not proceed if it compromises the long-term benefits of unitholders or undermines PNB’s contribution to the welfare of the people and national development. — Bernama