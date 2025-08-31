KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — An electrical engineer died in an accident after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tanker truck at Kilometre (km) 292.8 of the PLUS Highway yesterday afternoon.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said that in the accident at about 12.30 pm, the tanker truck was headed from Bahau to Dengkil.

“The tanker driver who was driving in the left lane suddenly entered the emergency lane without signalling and hit the victim who was riding in the emergency lane.

“The 39-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured and the man was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Naazron said the 27-year-old lorry driver, who tested negative for drugs, was arrested and will be remanded to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and those with information about the incident can contact the nearest police station or the Kajang police headquarters Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Ahmad Zahrein Muhd Suod at 017-3818422.

Earlier, a 33-second video recording from a vehicle’s dashboard camera went viral, showing a motorcycle in the emergency lane being hit by a tanker truck that suddenly entered the lane. — Bernama