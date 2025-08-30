KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has been directed to recheck the entire electric infrastructure at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to ensure operations are not disrupted if any untoward incident occurs.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the measure was important as preliminary investigations revealed that the cause of the electricity supply disruption at KLIA Terminal 2 yesterday was wiring and cables that caught fire due to overheating.

“I directed MAHB to review the entire electric infrastructure so that if anything happens, our operations are not interrupted and electricity will always be supplied.

“What’s important is that we need to ensure the backup system is activated immediately, no matter the situation. They took 28 minutes to restore electricity supply, something that’s too long and too hard to accept,” he said in a video uploaded on Facebook.

Yesterday, MAHB confirmed a temporary electricity supply disruption at KLIA Terminal 2 following a flashover incident involving cable termination but provided assurance that airport operations were unaffected as vital systems continued to function without interruption. — Bernama